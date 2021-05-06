Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chegg by 19.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.