Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 208 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,758.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,530.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,531.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,594.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,565.28 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $729.09 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

