Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,450 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

