Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $574,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE AES opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

