Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,558,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.47 and its 200 day moving average is $206.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

