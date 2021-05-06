Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,374,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

