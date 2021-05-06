Hovde Group Lowers Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

