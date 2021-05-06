Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.910-1.020 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 4,166,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.