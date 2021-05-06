Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.82 ($37.44).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €39.95 ($47.00) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.