Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

