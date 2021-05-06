Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

