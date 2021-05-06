Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 5150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is 1.49%.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.