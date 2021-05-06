HYCON Market Capitalization Tops $3.97 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00121960 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,119,088 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,119,087 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

