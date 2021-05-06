IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $144,463,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $232.81 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

