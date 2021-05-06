IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.36. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

