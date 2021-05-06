IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 209,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.