Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 8.8%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 107,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,543,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 532,060 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.