iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,480 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

