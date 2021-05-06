II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $752 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.76 million.II-VI also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. 6,413,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of II-VI to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

