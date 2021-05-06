Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $117.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

