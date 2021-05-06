Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $96,654,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

