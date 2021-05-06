Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $223,000 Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

