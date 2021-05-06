Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immatics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

IMTX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

