Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

