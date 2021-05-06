Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

