India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,063,352 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.