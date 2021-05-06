Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

