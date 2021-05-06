Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

