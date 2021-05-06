Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 89,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.