Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

INFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 89,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit