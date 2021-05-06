Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 137,801 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit