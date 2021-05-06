Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 137,801 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.