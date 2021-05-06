Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

