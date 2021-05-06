Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.75

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as low as $16.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1,364 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

