Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, CL King lifted their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Innospec by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innospec by 1,557.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.