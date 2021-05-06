Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 138,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,106,000.

Shares of BATS:EPRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 14,975 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

