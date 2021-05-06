Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.
NASDAQ:INOV opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.
In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Inovalon by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
