Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Inovalon by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

