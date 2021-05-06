Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.81. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inseego shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 68,951 shares.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.
In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.92.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
