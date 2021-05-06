Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases 22 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 22 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($198.62).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Toby Courtauld acquired 22 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 697.50 ($9.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 662.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.