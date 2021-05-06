Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit