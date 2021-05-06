Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

