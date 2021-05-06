Insider Selling: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Peter Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £194,400 ($253,984.84).

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Thursday. Anpario plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 525.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.67 million and a PE ratio of 28.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

