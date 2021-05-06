Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells 20,664 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 127,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.64 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

