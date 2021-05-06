Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00.

AVID opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

