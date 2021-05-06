Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $699,144.60 in Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.
  • On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

