Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells 468 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.96. 489,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,041. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

