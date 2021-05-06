Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 5,097 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. 146,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,492. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

