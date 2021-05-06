Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $30,377.75 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CHMG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

