Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $41,850.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

