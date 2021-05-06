Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

