Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 2,702 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44.

TWST stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.30. 1,793,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

