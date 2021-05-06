Insider Selling: Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Sells 78,536 Shares of Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 426 ($5.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.99 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.27. Tyman plc has a twelve month low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 434 ($5.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

