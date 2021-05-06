Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $460.56 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $460.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

