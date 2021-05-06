Insights Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.28 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.28 million and $32,352.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,011,460 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars.

